Watch Live Tuesday: ‘The Path Forward – A Discussion about Race and How We Can Make A Difference’

NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks will moderate the panel at 7 p.m. discussing race, protests and how we can work together to make real change in the Chicago area.

Watch the panel discussion live in the player above beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, NBCChicago.com will stream a live panel discussion called “The Path Forward: A Discussion about Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

Panelists include John Rogers of Ariel Investments, Melinda Kelly of the Chatham Business Association and Bishop Simon Gordon of Triedstone Church of God.

