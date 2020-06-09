Watch Live Tuesday: ‘The Path Forward – A Discussion about Race and How We Can Make A Difference’

Watch the panel discussion live in the player above beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, NBCChicago.com will stream a live panel discussion called “The Path Forward: A Discussion about Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks will moderate the panel at 7 p.m. discussing race, protests and how we can work together to make real change in the Chicago area.

Panelists include John Rogers of Ariel Investments, Melinda Kelly of the Chatham Business Association and Bishop Simon Gordon of Triedstone Church of God.

