Watch Live: Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in Downtown Chicago

Droves of protesters headed to downtown Chicago Friday evening to condemn "the latest Israeli brutalization of Palestinians" hours after a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine went into effect.

Rallygoers gathered in the area of Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive, with many of them chanting and holding signs. Participants then took part in a march throughout the streets of downtown.

A cease-fire began early Friday morning, ending an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a halt. The fighting killed at least 227 in Gaza and 12 in Israel.

After the agreement was announced on Thursday, President Joe Biden explained he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Biden credited the Egyptian government with playing a crucial role in brokering the cease-fire and said he and top White House aides were intensely involved in an “hour by hour” effort to stop the bloodletting.

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said. “My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that.”