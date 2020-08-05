Watch Live: Pritzker to Deliver Coronavirus Update

NOTE: Gov. Pritzker's 2:30 p.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The governor is set to speak at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, according to his public schedule.

His news conference Wednesday follows two days of appearances in areas state health officials have said are now at a "warning level" for the spread of coronavirus.

The warning issued Friday means each of the counties saw increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," the health department said. The counties now under a warning include: Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White.

The counties each "saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf, and softball tournaments," the health department stated.

On Monday, Pritzker unveiled a new statewide public awareness campaign in Springfield, within Sangamon County, urging residents to wear face coverings outside the home using the tagline, "It only works if you wear it."