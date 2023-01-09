Watch Live: Pritzker To Be Inaugurated as Illinois Governor For Second Term

J.B. Pritzker on Monday is set to be sworn in for a second term as Illinois Governor Monday during an inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol.

"This day marks all the progress that we've made during the past four years and the next step of this journey," Pritzker said in a tweet Monday. "Let's continue working together for make Illinois the best state for all."

Inauguration day events began at 8:30 a.m. Monday, with a 2023 Inauguration Interfaith Prayer Service at First Presbyterian Church. They will continue at 11:30 a.m., when Pritzker, along with other elected officials, are scheduled to be sworn in.

Festivities and preparations for the 2023 Inauguration kicked off over the weekend with an open house at the Old State Capitol, where visitors met with Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, offering congratulations on the election victory.

"I'm looking for more progress and to keep Illinois moving ahead," one visitor said.

"Definitely post-COVID move on, yes, I think that the governor did a good job dealing with that," another added.

Pritzker's first term as governor was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and his overall response. During the course of the pandemic, the federal government provided Illinois with $8.1 billion in pandemic relief funds.

When it comes to legislative challenges, one of the biggest was passing sweeping chances to criminal justice reform that had been long sought by Pritzker. For now, the controversial end of cash bail, one of several reforms included in the SAFE-T Act, is on hold while the Illinois Supreme Court conducts a review.

"The whole purpose here is fairness, and I think that we will continue to fight for that," Pritzker previously said. "I think those of us who believe in this know there is even more work to do."

Also set to be sworn in for a second term is Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and for the first time, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who won election to replace longtime incumbent Jesse White, who is retiring after 24 years. The election was quite a comeback for Giannoulias, the former Illinois State Treasurer who lost a U.S. Senate race more than 10 years ago. Along with Giannoulias beginning his first term, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, State Treasurer Michael Freirchs and State Comptroller Susanna Mendoza will also be sworn in for their second terms.

"Sixteen years ago I was the youngest constitutional officer elected, 16 years later I'm still the youngest with a whole new slate of elected officials," Giannoulias said. "I feel old, but I'm really excited."

Celebrations are set to continue throughout the day, with an inaugural ball at the State Fairgrounds Monday evening.