Chicago police are expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the investigation into the death of Officer Aréanah Preston, who was found shot and killed near her Avalon Park home over the weekend.

While it was not immediately known what police will reveal, a press conference is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. (Stream it live in the player above)

Preston, 24, was off-duty at the time of the shooting. However, the department on Monday said it will rule Preston's killing as a "line-of-duty death" -- a move that will bring additional benefits to the fallen officer's family.

At least four "persons of interest" were taken into custody early Monday following an hours-long SWAT situation in Auburn Gresham believed to be connected to the officer's shooting death.

No charges have been filed, and police have not yet provided further information about the investigation.

According to authorities, Preston at 1:40 a.m. Saturday was found with gunshot wounds near her home by a fellow officer who had responded to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue. Preston, who had recently gotten off work, was rushed from a squad car to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she succumbed to her wounds, officials said.

According to officials, Preston had been with the department for three years and worked in the city's West Roseland. A police vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services have not yet been set.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference Saturday that she spoke with the officer's family, who is "completely shattered."

"I won't speak for her mother," Lightfoot said, "but I can tell you that she poured everything she could into her child. No mother wants to wake up to the tragic news their child is dead and to something as awful and tragic as gunfire."

Lightfoot said she directed Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter to "spare no expense to make sure we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice."

The National Association of Colored Women's Club posted a photo of Preston, saying, "Aréanah was a light who smile brightened any room. She continued to lift as she climbed by serving and protecting her community as a Chicago Police Officer for the last three years."

Loyola University also released a statement on Preston, who was set to graduate with a Masters Saturday.

"The Loyola University Chicago community mourns the passing of Aréanah Preston, a graduate student in the School of Law and Chicago Police Officer, who passed away [Monday]," the statement read. "Officer Preston was scheduled to graduate on May 13 with a Master of Jurisprudence."

"At Loyola, Officer Preston will be remembered by her faculty and classmates for her kindness, intellect, and commitment to service," the statement continues.

The Fraternal Order of Police recognized Preston with a post, saying "she died taking police action," and "we will prepare to honor her fully and properly."

"Aréana, just like Officer Vasquez-Lasso, we shining examples of the future of our department" the post continued. "The loss of such youth, grace and determination will leave a void felt forever. Everyone that knew her say they are better people because of it."

An hours-long SWAT incident in Auburn Gresham late Sunday into Monday is believed to be linked to Preston's killing.

According to officials, Chicago police officers, along with a SWAT team, arrived at a home at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street. Authorities remained on the scene for nearly eight hours.

Chicago police Monday afternoon confirmed that at least four "persons of interest" were taken into custody Monday morning. According to sources, Preston's gun was reportedly among the weapons found at the Auburn Gresham location.