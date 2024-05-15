You've heard of snakes on a plane. What about snakes in the studio?

Jim Galeno, owner of JG's Reptile Road Show joined the NBC 5 morning team Wednesday, along with a few friends -- including a giant tortoise, two pythons, a bearded dragon and a tarantula.

"We're all very excited," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, standing next to "Squeeze," an albino Burmese python. "We'll, some of us are excited."

Galeno said he had previously worked at Brookfield Zoo, Milwaukee Zoo and The Grove nature center in Glenview before starting his own company, which mostly consists of rescue animals and reptiles.

According to Galeno, JG's Reptile Road Show brings "misunderstood" animals to kids birthday parties, libraries, schools and other locations.

"It's definitely a unique job," Galeno said, adding that by the end of his events, guests oftentimes overcome their fear of spiders or snakes.

Don't miss the NBC 5's Kevin Jeanes, JC Navarette, Michelle Relerford, Alicia Roman and Kye Martin interact with the creepy crawlers.