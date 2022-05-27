WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. Brown Discuss Public Safety Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are scheduled to provide an update Friday at 9:30 a.m. on public safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

NBC 5 will carry the press conference live. You can watch it in the player above when it begins.

According to a release, the two will be joined by "various city, community and faith leader to discuss Chicago's multi-faceted approach to public safety and highlight opportunities for young people this summer."

The update comes as the city continues to face a rash of violent crime across a multitude of neighborhoods, including fatal shootings, armed robberies, hit-and-runs, CTA attacks, carjackings and more.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Police Department announced that a week's worth of days off for officers would be canceled leading up to Memorial Day in order to add more resources to combat crime, and that "the department may also implement 12-hour tours of duty if operational needs arise."

Six people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side just before 5 p.m. The girl was traveling in a car in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

About a mile away, a man was inside a car when he was shot after an argument with someone around 6:30 p.m. The man, 41, was in the 3500 block of West Collum Avenue when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, a man, 31, was with a group of people in the 500 block of South Francisco Avenue when he was shot in the buttocks and leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Another man, 44, was in an alley in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the left flank, police said. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

Wednesday, nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago.