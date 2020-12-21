Watch Live: Lightfoot to Give Address at 1 p.m. From City Hall

NOTE: Watch the mayor's press conference live beginning at 1 p.m. in the play above

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon at City Hall.

Details on what Lightfoot is expected to discuss weren't immediately clear. The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

The address comes after the city's top lawyer, Mark Flessner, resigned his post as corporation counsel for the city of Chicago over the weekend amid ongoing uproar over the botched Chicago police raid of the home of Anjanette Young.

Flessner made the announcement on social media Sunday afternoon.

Lightfoot told NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern that she “sought and received” Flessner’s resignation, and met with the attorney at his home in Ukrainian Village.

The raid, which took place in Feb. 2019, came to light in recent days after a video was published, which showed a handcuffed Young standing naked in her home for several minutes. Young is heard in the video telling officers that they are in the wrong home, and she and her attorney confirm that her home was not the target of the search warrant.

Video of the incident was later obtained by Young as part of a lawsuit against the city, and was obtained by several Chicago news outlets, including NBC 5.

Lightfoot's update also comes as city hospitals prepare for the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, the second vaccine approved in the U.S. to fight the coronavirus.