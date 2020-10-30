Watch Live: Lightfoot Details Chicago's Election Safety Plan

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday morning will outline the city of Chicago's "preparedness and safety plans" for Tuesday's election.

Lightfoot joins city officials at 9:45 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management & Communications to publicly detail the plan, according to the mayors office.

About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to an AP-NORC poll this month. Biden supporters were more likely to say so than Trump supporters — 72% to 61%.

Some states and groups are preparing for tension at polling places. In Ohio, the League of Women Voters has been recruiting "peacekeeper teams" of clergy and social workers to ease stress at the polls. At least 125 people have signed up.

Election officials are training poll workers on how to de-escalate conflict and ensuring they're prepped on the rules about poll monitoring, voter intimidation and harassment.

"The procedures have always been there. We’ve just never had to use them," said Ellen Sorensen, an elections judge in Naperville, Illinois, outside Chicago. "Perhaps this time we may. I don’t know."