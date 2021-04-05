Watch Live: Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. to Update on Public Safety

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 11 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown will give an "update on public safety" Monday morning after a weekend in which at least 34 people were shot, seven fatally on Easter Sunday, as the city continues to see a spike in violent crime.

Lightfoot and Brown will give the update at 11 a.m. from New Life Church in the Little Village neighborhood, according to the mayor's public schedule. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Chicago police said last week that 706 people had been shot in 584 shootings during the first three months of the year so far. Those figures were up from 493 people shot in 419 shootings in 2020, which was up from 401 victims in 344 shootings in 2019, according to CPD.

Police also said officers had been shot at 21 times in 2021 so far, compared to nine officers who were shot at in the same three-month span in 2020.

Carjackings are also up for this year compared to last, according to Chicago police, who did not give specific figures in their quarterly report on crime but noted that carjackings decreased by about 33% in March compared to February.

Monday's news conference will be Lightfoot and Brown's first joint appearance since Chicago police fatally shot two people last week, including a 13-year-old boy in Little Village on March 29.

The shooting of Adam Toledo has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with Chicago's police oversight agency initially saying it would not publicly release body camera video of the shooting because of state law governing cases involving a juvenile.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reversed course under public pressure on Friday and said it would release the "troubling footage" within 60 days.