Watch Live: Law Enforcement Officials to Announce Charges in ‘Significant Narcotics Investigation'

Federal and Chicago law enforcement officials are expected to announce charges and arrests in a "significant narcotics investigation" Thursday.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Angie Salazar and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are scheduled to hold a news conference to make the announcement at 10:45 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.

Details on what the announcement may entail weren't immediately available.

