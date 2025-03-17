St. Patrick's Day

LIVE: Irish dancers at Mullane Godley Irish Dance Academy perform on St. Patrick's Day

The young dancers at the suburban school will head to the World Championships in Dublin, Ireland this spring

A group of talented Irish dancers from the Chicago area will soon head to Ireland for a major competition.

Mullane Godley Irish Dance Academy, in Niles, this spring will send 17 of its dancers to the World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, according to organizers. Matt Rodrigues of Chicago Today and NBC 5 visited the studio in the wee hours of St. Patrick's Day Monday, to meet some of the young performers and catch a glimpse of the dancing.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to officials at the academy, the school has won two regional team championships and three national team championships.

the group was founded by a four siblings in 1985 as a neighborhood dance school, owners said. The family-run school has nearly 150 dancers that compete or dance recreationally, the academy said.

Food & Drink 6 hours ago

Save more green with these deals and freebies for St. Patrick's Day 2025

Holidays 16 hours ago

St. Patrick's Day is here! What to know about the Irish holiday's history

Chicago River Mar 15

Re-watch the full Chicago River dyeing as St. Patrick's Day celebrations begin

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

St. Patrick's Day
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us