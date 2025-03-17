A group of talented Irish dancers from the Chicago area will soon head to Ireland for a major competition.

Mullane Godley Irish Dance Academy, in Niles, this spring will send 17 of its dancers to the World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, according to organizers. Matt Rodrigues of Chicago Today and NBC 5 visited the studio in the wee hours of St. Patrick's Day Monday, to meet some of the young performers and catch a glimpse of the dancing.

According to officials at the academy, the school has won two regional team championships and three national team championships.

the group was founded by a four siblings in 1985 as a neighborhood dance school, owners said. The family-run school has nearly 150 dancers that compete or dance recreationally, the academy said.