Watch Live: Hundreds Take Part in ICE Protest in Downtown Chicago

Hundreds of demonstrators are marching throughout the streets of downtown Chicago in protest of actions taken by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"Under Trump, ICE has become the American Gestapo, keeping children and families in cages while allegations of sexual abuse and human rights violations fly," according to the event's description on Facebook. "ICE is a danger to our community, not just to those they target, to all of us."

Clark Street remains south of Ida B Wells Drive as a result of the protest.