Watch Live: Large Rally in Logan Square to Demand Justice for Adam Toledo

Several hundred protesters gathered in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Friday evening to demand justice for Adam Toledo, one day after the release of body camera video showing an officer fatally shooting the 13-year-old.

Speakers called for the defunding and abolishment of the Chicago Police Department and pleaded with those in attendance to stay united in their fight against police.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Why are we standing here today when that baby had his hands up, telling a cop not to shoot?" one speaker said. "...Why do they keep killing us then asking us to stay calm?"

As music filled the air, protesters chanted: "What we do want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don't get it? Shut it down!"

Speakers also listed the names of others who were fatally shot by Chicago police officers, and called for justice in their cases.

"We got to feel this pain for every single person that is shot and killed by the police," one person said. "We must feel this pain."

Adam's death sparked calls for a release of body camera footage and other materials, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Chicago's police oversight agency, responded to those calls by releasing the information on Thursday.

Body camera footage shows Adam running from a Chicago police officer down a Little Village alley on March 29. Adam starts to turn toward the officer, and is in the process of putting his hands up when the officer fires his weapon once, striking the teen in the chest.

It did not appear in video that Adam was holding a weapon when he was shot. A weapon was discovered behind a fence shortly after he was shot, according to the footage released by COPA.

Following the video's release, a number of protesters expressed outrage in demonstrations across the city Thursday evening, with many calling for charges to be filed against the officer who shot and killed the teen.