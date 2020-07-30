Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Speak in 2 Illinois Counties at Coronavirus ‘Warning' Level

Note: Watch both of Pritzker's Thursday addresses at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. live in the player above.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver two coronavirus updates Thursday, both in counties said to be at "warning levels" in the state.

Pritzker plans to discuss COVID-19 responses in Peoria and LaSalle counties, two of four Illinois counties deemed higher risk after reaching "two or more COVID-19 risk indicators."

The first public speech will take place in Peoria at 11 a.m., following by one in Ottawa at 2 p.m.

Peoria and LaSalle reached "warning level" status along with Adams and Randolph counties late last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to IDPH the concerning numbers coming out of those areas was due in large part to "outbreaks associated with business and risky behavior."

In Peoria County, increases were traced to people under the age of 29, large Fourth of July parties and people traveling to Florida, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin.

In LaSalle County, large family and social gatherings, increases in younger populations and young people visiting bars and attending large social events without masks were blamed.

Pritzker's Thursday addresses come one day after he again warned a downstate region that it was particularly close to seeing added restrictions.

That region is Region 4, the Metro East region downstate that includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties and borders St. Louis, Missouri.

"Last week, I mentioned that while we were seeing a concerning rolling 7-day average positivity rate of 7.1% in the Metro East, the rest of our 11 regions all fell below 5%," Pritzker said, referring to his coronavirus briefing the previous Wednesday.

"As of Tuesday’s data update, the Metro East was hitting a 7.8% rate, and with the Metro East included, we now have six regions with a positivity rate above 5%," he continued.

Pritzker also announced Thursday a change in guidance for Illinois sports, forcing season changes at several schools.