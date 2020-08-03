Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Launch Campaign Aimed at Reducing Coronavirus Spread

NOTE: Pritzker's 11 a.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will launch a new public awareness campaign Monday aimed at "reducing the spread of COVID-19."

The governor is set to speak publicly at 11 a.m. at the IEMA state Emergency Operations Center in Springfield.

The campaigns launch comes as 11 counties in Illinois are now at a "warning level" for coronavirus, the state's health department said Friday.

The warning means each of the counties saw increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," the health department said.

The counties now under a warning include: Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White.

Last week, four counties were at a "warning level." Of those four, only Randolph County remained on the list Friday.

The counties each "saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf, and softball tournaments," the health department stated.

"Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," IDPH said in a release. "Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well."

Last week, Pritzker said most of Illinois' 11 healthcare regions were seeing increases in coronavirus metrics, adding that the state has reached "a danger point."

"We do not want the state or any region in the state moving backward so I'm imploring people to follow the guidelines," he said. "We're at a danger point, everybody. Pay attention. Now is the time to wear your mask properly."

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,467 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 181,943 coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s 14 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,517, according to IDPH.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged on Sunday, still sitting at 3.94 percent. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Sunday, with 1,407 coronavirus patients currently in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 339 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 126 are currently on ventilators.

The state's health department noted that several cities in Illinois have started adding measures to mitigate a rise in cases.

They cited that the mayor of Springfield now requires bar employees to wear masks or be subject to fines, Perry County hospitals and nursing homes have temporarily suspended visitors, and the state’s attorney in Jackson County is allowing a local food ordinance to be used to enforce COVID-19 guidance at restaurants and bars.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, bars have been forced to once again shut down indoor service and the city has implemented a travel order, requiring anyone visiting or returning to the city from 22 states to self-quarantine for 14 days.