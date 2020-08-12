Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update at 2:30 p.m.

NOTE: Watch the governor's press conference live in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver a coronavirus update Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to a hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago.

While it's not clear what the governor is expected to say during the update, the press conference comes as the state's positivity rate reaches a number not seen since June.

It also follows a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which on Wednesday voted to uphold new enforcement rules proposed by Pritzker and the state’s Department of Public Health. Those rules give local health departments and law enforcement agencies additional tools to enforce mask mandates and other protocols implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under provisions of the new rules, businesses, schools and child care facilities could face fines of up to $2,500 for refusing to comply with state mandates.

“The rule allows a modest level of enforcement similar to what many other states already have,” he said over the weekend. “It prioritizes education and support for businesses over shaming and punishment. It stands in vast contrast to the arcane rules written long ago and without this pandemic in mind. These hard-and-fast rules can cripple businesses.”

On Tuesday, Illinois reported 1,549 new cases of coronavirus, along with 20 additional deaths, a jump from the single death reported on Monday.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 196,948 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,657 fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day positivity rate held steady at 4.1%.

