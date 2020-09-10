Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Deliver COVID-19 Update at 1 p.m.

NOTE: Pritzker's 1 p.m. update will stream live in the player above.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver an update on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago. (Watch live in the player above)

The update follows an earlier press conference where Pritzker joined local leaders in Rockford to "announce investments to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to his public schedule.

Earlier this week, Pritzker announced the final round of funding for the COVID-19 relief fund and called on Congress to give states additional aid.

"Well, we're certainly dependent upon Congress to step up to the plate. You've heard me many, many times communicate about the need for state and local government funding because it is through the government, as you know, the state government and local governments that many of the services that people rely upon are provided," Pritzker said. "And I'm very, very concerned that our that our social services or human services across the state will be diminished significantly if there's no funding provided."

Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state's positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks.

The new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 253,690, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Monday, Illinois crossed 250,000 cases for the first time.

Wednesday's figures also noted an additional 30 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,214 in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

The new cases were the result of 48,029 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,526,739.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Wednesday at 3.7%, marking a drop from 4% a day earlier.

Still, several area universities and colleges have been reporting spikes in cases.

Officials at Bradley University have implemented a two-week quarantine for students and have switched the school to remote learning on a temporary basis.

Videos surfaced on social media Wednesday with the location tagged as ISU, appearing to show a large crowd of young people packed closely together, screaming and drinking.

The university tweeted a response to someone who tagged the school's account to notify them of the video, saying, "This was an off-campus party that was eventually dispersed by local police. The University does not condone the behavior. The administration is investigating the incident and looking into disciplinary action against students who attended the party."

As of last week, 29 counties were at a warning level for coronavirus in the state.

