Watch live: Follow along as the Chicago River dyeing turns waters green for St. Patrick's Day

NOTE: The Chicago River dyeing will be streamed in the player above beginning at 10 a.m.

An iconic annual Chicago tradition is just moments away from beginning, as the Chicago River dyeing is set to take place to kick off weekend St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The event marks the start of a festive couple of days, being followed by the Chicago St. Patrick's Day, slated to step off at 12 p.m.

Here's how and when to watch it all unfold:

What time is the Chicago River dyeing?

The Chicago River will be dyed green beginning at 10 a.m., according to city officials.

The dyeing of the river typically takes around 45 minutes to an hour, though that can vary depending on conditions.

While the water in the river will retain a green color for several days, Choose Chicago notes "the brilliant green color only lasts a few hours."

Still, the water retains a shade of green for a while after the initial dyeing takes place, slowly fading over time. Last year, the water remained green days after the event.

If you want to watch it happen here's how:

How can you watch it?

If you’re heading to the city for the big event, the best places to watch are from Upper Wacker Drive, or from one of the bridges spanning the Chicago River, according to Choose Chicago.

Revelers will not be permitted to watch from the Chicago Riverwalk, as the walk along the river will be closed for the event.

For those who will not be in the city, NBC Chicago will stream the event live on its website and mobile app, as well as the station’s 24/7 Chicago News Streaming Channel and its YouTube channel.

Telemundo Chicago will also stream the event on its website and its app.

For those attending in person, it's important to note the city will be under a high wind watch.

"OEMC will continue to monitor conditions with the National Weather Service in Chicago and will alert the public if there are additional severe weather threats and impacts," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

What follows the river dyeing?

Shortly after the river dyeing, the Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade will step off, beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive, with the parade proceeding north to Monroe Street.

Street closures for the parade could begin as early as 8 a.m., including on Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive, along with east/west streets within those boundaries.

Additionally, streets within the boundary of Monroe Street between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will also be closed.

According to officials, entry to the parade route along Columbus Drive begins at 11 a.m. and will only be permitted at Jackson and Ida B. Wells Drive. All entry points will have security checkpoints where all bags will be checked.

Other parades taking place in Chicago this weekend include the Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side, with the South Side Irish Parade and Northwest Side Irish Parade both scheduled for Sunday.