Watch the fireworks show in the player above.

Fireworks will light up the sky over northwest suburban Elk Grove Village Sunday for the community's Fourth of July celebration.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fireworks display which is sponsored by the Lions Club, is set to begin at dusk and will be a show Elk Grove Village "has never seen before," according to the village website.

The Independence Day celebration kicked off at 8 p.m. with a concert by Chris Daughtry.