Watch Live: CPD Supt. David Brown to Deliver Update at 3 p.m.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown will deliver an update at 3 p.m. from 35th Street and Michigan Avenue, officials announced.

CPD did not provide details on content of Brown's expected remarks.

While answering questions from the media Thursday, Brown issued an unprecedented warning about bringing family members into a life of crime.

"Don't put your loved ones in the car with you, your mothers, your wives," he said. "People who have nothing to do with the choices you made, but they end up being the victims of your choices."

Tio Hardiman, who heads up the peace initiative "Violence Interrupters" says the message from Brown should be sent to young men through social media.

"The word needs to go out among the young people in Chicago, they should put a moratorium on the shooting of women and kids, period. The young people must do that. That's something they must do."

Following the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl in a McDonald's drive-thru and other recent incidents involving children, various activists and community leaders are wondering, once again, what can be done to protect kids from gun violence in Chicago.

Jaslyn Adams, who was nicknamed "Pinky" was killed in a hail of bullets Sunday as she and her father waited in the drive-thru of a Homan Square McDonald's.

"I think "Pinky" was the intended target, I honestly do think that...just to get at my son," said Lawnda McMullen, Jasyln's grandmother.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams, the girl's father, has ties that may have prompted the attack. A suspect in Jaslyn's murder was shot by police on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday following a chase and attempted carjacking, however police believe more people may have been involved.