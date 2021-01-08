Watch Live: Chicago's Top Doc Speaks as Long-Term Care Staff, Residents Receive Vaccine

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is set to attend vaccine administration at a long-term care facility Friday.

Arwady will be at the vaccinations for staff and residents at 10 a.m. at Alden Estates of Northmoor Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

The latest update from the city's top doc comes after Illinois announced guidelines for its next phase of vaccinations, which will include anyone over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Phase 1b will begin "when Phase 1a is substantially complete."

"It'll be a few weeks from now because we're still you know, getting all of the long-term care facilities covered and there's still health care," Pritzker said.

Arwady has said the city is not even close to finishing vaccinations in the 1a phase.

"We are not anywhere close to done with that phase," Arwady said this week.

Arwady added that she does not suspect Chicago will enter Phase 1b of vaccinations until "next month, at the earliest."