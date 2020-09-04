Watch Live: Chicago's Top Cop Addresses Labor Day Weekend Public Safety Plans

Watch Chicago Police Supt. David Brown's 9 a.m. Friday press conference live in the player above.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to discuss public safety plans and preparations for the upcoming Labor Day weekend Friday morning.

Brown is scheduled to speak at a 9 a.m. news conference alongside CPD's Commander of the Office of Community Policing Angel Novalez and 5th District Commander Glenn White as well as community members, CPD said in a release.

The event will be held at 103rd Street and Perry Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, according to police, where the department will also kick off an Operation Clean.

Operation Clean is an effort "to reduce violence and crime by working together to beautify a neighborhood," according to CPD, in which multiple city departments provide services like graffiti removal, fixing broken streetlights and more to an area.

Brown is expected to address efforts to curb violence this weekend, after the past weekend saw at least 55 people shot, 10 fatally, across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

Two of those shot were Chicago police officers wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop early Sunday on the West Side, officials said.