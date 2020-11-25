Watch Live: Chicago's Mayor, Top Health Official to Give Update on Coronavirus Response

NOTE: Watch the press conference live beginning at 9 a.m. in the player above

Chicago's mayor and top doctor plan to deliver an update Wednesday on the city's coronavirus response ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which officials and medical professionals have warned may lead to a spike in cases.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are expected to hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 9 a.m. from City Hall.

The latest address comes while the city and suburban Cook County remain under stay-at-home advisories and as federal, state and local health officials have warned against holiday travel and gatherings as coronavirus metrics continue to rise.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Monday warned that if any residents are planning to take part in a Thanksgiving gathering, it's not too late to change your mind.

"We don’t have to have 'super spreader' events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and bring it back," Ezike said. "Please reconsider your plans and be part of the solution to decrease infections, instead of part of the plan to increase them."

In line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are advised to celebrate virtually or only with members of their own household. For those who want to visit with other family members or friends, it's recommended you quarantine for 14 days prior to a gathering.

“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams, and we can do this by not spreading infection over this Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” Ezike said.

Stay-at-home advisories took effect in Chicago and suburban Cook County early last week, with officials urging residents to only leave home for essential activities in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

When she issued the city's stay-at-home advisory, Lightfoot saud the city has reached a "critical point" in the second surge of its coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory, which was issued among other restrictions, "calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve."

“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

Chicago has issued a stay-at-home advisory as the city reaches a "critical point" in the second surge of its coronavirus pandemic. Watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot's full announcement here.