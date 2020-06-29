Watch Live: Chicago Police Discuss Weekend Violence That Left 16 Dead, 50 Wounded

Note: The Chicago Police Department's news conference can be viewed live in the video player above beginning at around 10:30 a.m. CST.

Chicago police leadership is scheduled to address another violent weekend that saw at least 66 people shot, 16 fatally, across the city.

CPD Supt. David Brown, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan were expected to hold a news conference "to address weekend violence and public safety efforts" at 10:30 a.m. CST at CPD headquarters.

The 16 people who were killed this weekend included a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, according to police.

The 1-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mother in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Sincere Gaston's mother left a laundromat and was driving south on Halsted near West 60th Place when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside that vehicle opened fire, striking Sincere in the chest, according to police. Authorities said his mother, who suffered a graze wound to the head, drove him to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 10-year-old girl, Lina Nunez, was inside an apartment at about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks, according to police, who said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group on the block.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

This weekend's violence followed a Father's Day weekend that left 104 shot, 14 fatally, across the city. Four of those 14 who were killed last weekend were young children as well, according to police.