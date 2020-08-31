Watch Live: Chicago Police to Discuss Weekend Violence, Response to Protests

Note: CPD's news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 10:30 a.m. CST.

Chicago police are expected to discuss updates to the weekend's violence and the department's response to protests downtown at a news conference on Monday morning.

Supt. David Brown will speak alongside command staff members, as well as business and community leaders at the news conference beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST from CPD headquarters, police said.

The news conference comes following a weekend that saw at least 55 people shot, 10 fatally, across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

Two of those shot were Chicago police officers wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop early Sunday on the West Side, officials said.

Charges have been filed against the male suspect in the shooting that took place at around 2:33 a.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood, police sources confirmed, with more details expected to be released during Monday's news conference.

The shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West Polk Street after officers pulled over a vehicle that matched a description for an earlier call about a person driving around with a gun, police said.

Speaking outside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital — where both officers were being treated — police Supt. David Brown said the officers spotted a gun in the vehicle during the stop.

They broke the windows after the suspect, who appeared to have moved from the front seat to the back seat, refused to get out.

A struggle ensued and the suspect shot both officers, Brown said. A third officer arrived and returned fire, hitting the suspect, the superintendent said.

NBC 5 has not independently verified the reports of the incident from police.

Brown said the injured officers were “wearing body cams” and the shooting was “being reviewed.” Both are men in their early 20s who have been on the job for about two years.

They are part of the department’s summer mobile patrol unit, a group of 200-plus officers Brown assembled in May to address crime “hot spots” citywide.

One officer was shot twice on the left side and was in serious condition, Stroger Hospital Dr. Hadyn Hollister said. He underwent surgery for lung and abdominal injuries, and was still in hospital care Sunday evening, police said.

The other officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was in good condition, Hollister said. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair condition. Authorities expect all three to survive.