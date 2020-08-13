Watch Live: Chicago Police to Discuss Weekend Preparations After Looting

Note: Watch Supt. David Brown speak live at 7 p.m. in the player above

Chicago police are set to discuss their plans for weekend safety following widespread looting that left many businesses damaged and resulted in more than 100 arrests.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to speak at 7 p.m. along with other "command staff members."

Already, officials have announced restricted access, including multiple street closures, and an increased police presence will continue in downtown Chicago through the weekend.

"Following the looting and civil unrest experienced in the early hours of Monday morning, the City will continue to implement its Neighborhood Protection Plan across all of Chicago’s communities," OEMC said in a statement Wednesday, noting this is part of the city's "all-hands-on-deck safety plan" meant to "keep residents safe citywide."

The overnight restrictions include shutting down part of Lake Shore Drive, blocking several expressway ramps, lifting bridges and rerouting rail service for parts of the city. Only those who can prove they live or work in the area will be able to access the restricted areas.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through the weekend. Restricted access ends at 6 a.m. on Monday.

In order to access restricted locations, people will need to show proof they live or work in the area.

"Entrance into the perimeter will be manned by officers with the Chicago Police Department. When arriving at the access points, residents or employees must show identification as proof that you live or work in the area," OEMC said, noting that the restrictions are not considered a curfew like ones put in place earlier this summer.

Brown first announced the restrictions Monday as part of a multi-layer plan that was also used when looting and unrest unfolded in the city earlier this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A heavy police presence is also expected to continue in downtown Chicago.

Brown said Monday that officers will be working 12-hour shifts with no days off "until further notice."

"We are also working with other city agencies, including Streets and Sanitation, the CTA, the Department of Transportation and the state police and other agents in a multi-layered plan which will be based on lessons we've learned from earlier this summer," Brown said earlier this week.

