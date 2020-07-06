Watch Live: Chicago Police to Announce Charges in Shooting Death of 7-Year-Old Girl at 5:45 P.M.

You can watch this evening's news conference in the player above.

Chicago police officials are expected to announce charges Monday evening in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot over the Fourth of July weekend in the Austin neighborhood.

A news conference is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Chicago Police Department Headquarters.

Natalie Wallace died from injuries she sustained in a shooting at around 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue near West Washington Boulevard. According to police, the young girl was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of offenders exited the vehicle. The offenders then produced guns and fired shots in the direction of the victim.

Wallace sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died. The young girl was in the neighborhood to visit her grandmother for the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said Sunday night they were questioning a person of interest in Wallace's death.

At least 17 people died and 72 others sustained injuries in a violent holiday weekend across the city.