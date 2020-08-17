Watch Live: Chicago Police, Supt. Brown to Address Weekend Protests at 10:30 a.m.

Chicago police, including Supt. David Brown, are expected to address the weekend protests in a news conference Monday morning, officials say.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at around 10:30 a.m. CST at Chicago police headquarters, the department said in a statement.

Brown was expected to speak, as well as First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter, Chief Brian McDermott and Deputy Chief Daniel O'Shea, the department said.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has the latest details after clashes between demonstrators and police Saturday led to two dozen arrests, more than a dozen injured officers.

The news conference comes after CPD announced that at least two dozen demonstrators were arrested in several clashes with police, and that 17 officers were injured throughout the events of Saturday.

Three people involved in the protests were charged with felonies, CPD announced.

A 25-year-old man was charged with aggravated battery of an officer after police said he repeatedly hit a police officer with a skateboard during a violent confrontation near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue, releasing video of the incident.

Chicago police released footage showing a clash between demonstrators and authorities on Saturday in downtown Chicago.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with theft of government property after police said she took a body camera that had been ripped off an officer, and an 18-year-old woman was charged with aggravated battery of an officer.

Brown said that the department believes “outside agitators” took over what had previously been peaceful protests in the city Saturday. Some political leaders disputed that characterization, alleging that police escalated the confrontation and were unnecessarily forceful toward the protesters.

Protest organizers have called for a review of the incidents, criticizing the police response. Youth activists said at a news conference Sunday that they were trying to leave the area when police began using tear gas and excessive force.