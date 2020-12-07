Watch Live: Chicago Police Provide Update of Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter

Watch the update from police at 6 p.m. in the player above.

Chicago Police Department officials plan to provide an update Monday evening into the investigation of a fatal shooting that killed former Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams earlier this month.

Williams, 65, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on Thursday in the city’s Beverly Woods neighborhood. As Williams left a popcorn shop in the 11700 block of South Western Avenue, he was confronted by multiple gun-wielding assailants.

An exchange of gunfire followed, and Williams was shot in the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Dwain Williams was the rock of his family, Williams' wife, Karen, said Friday, less than 24 hours after the retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Several organizations are offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the slaying. As of Sunday, at least $30,000 in rewards were being offered.