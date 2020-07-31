Watch Live: Chicago Police Expected to Announce Charges in Shootout That Injured Multiple Officers

Note: Chicago police are expected to announce charges during a news conference at 10 a.m. CST, which can be viewed live in the player above.

Chicago police are expected to announce charges Friday morning in a shootout that took place on the city's Northwest Side the day before and left multiple officers injured, a CPD spokesman said.

Chicago police said the charges would be announced in a news conference beginning at around 10 a.m. in CPD headquarters in Bronzeville.

Authorities said the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at the 25th District station in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The officers were attempting to take a "violent carjacking offender" into custody when "during the arrest process the offender was able to fire multiple shots at arresting officers," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Thursday.

At least three officers and the alleged offender were wounded, police said.

The first officer was shot in the chin and chest and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, where doctors were working to stabilize his condition, according to police and hospital officials.

"We were born in the same neighborhood," 45th Ward Ald. James Gardiner said of the officer. "I'm a huge supporter of Chicago police officers. I too was a first responder, a Chicago fireman for 14 years. It's a brotherhood."

A second officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

A third officer was shot in the vest, but the bullet did not penetrate, Brown said. That officer was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

Two other officers suffered chest pains following the shooting and were taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment as well.

"When [officers] leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything," Brown said. "They risk everything protecting all of us."

The offender was wounded in the shooting and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Brown said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted moments after the shooting that it "is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our police department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes."