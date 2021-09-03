Chicago Police Outline Labor Day Safety Plans at News Conference

Chicago Police Department officials are expected to provide information about the city’s safety plans for Labor Day weekend during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers are expected to increase patrols, which includes assistance from the Cook County Sheriff's officers who've been helping the department for several months.

Specifically in the 18th District, including Near North and Lincoln Park, officers plan to work with the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation to tow illegally-parked vehicles and disperse pop-up gatherings.