Watch Live: Chicago Police to Discuss New Year's Eve Safety Plans

The Chicago Police Department is expected to discuss public safety plans regarding New Year's Eve celebrations as the city prepares to ring in 2023 with a string of events.

Superintendent David Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Office of Public Safety Administration.

The conference follows Navy Pier's announcement that it will host a countdown to the new year with a fireworks display at midnight.

The fireworks show will air live on NBC 5's "A Very Chicago New Year" show, which will be available on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

“As Chicagoans get ready to ring in the New Year, we want to remind everyone to do so safely,” Executive Director of Office of Emergency Management and Communications Rich Guidice said in a statement Friday. “Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve celebration throughout the city.”

OEMC said it will monitor citywide events, activities, traffic and weather conditions throughout the weekend, adding it will coordinate public safety resources as needed with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and the city's infrastructure departments.

Both Chicago Transit Authority and Metra have announced it will offer passengers free rides on New Year's Eve to help aid safe transportation.