WATCH LIVE: Chicago Mayor to Hold Press Conference on New Data on Spread of Coronavirus

Editor's note: The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. CST. Watch live in the player above

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to announce new data on the spread of coronavirus.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. CST alongside Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Lightfoot said at a news conference earlier Monday that her team planned to announce "a very robust and immediate comprehensive plan" to address the "equity and health access disparities all across our city."

Illinois health officials revealed Monday that African Americans now account for 41 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state and 29 percent of overall cases, despite being only 14 percent of the state's population.

There are countless videos online that can help you learn to make your own cloth face mask to protect against the coronavirus, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think. We’ll walk you through how to make an easy no-sew mask and what you need to know about using a mask to stay safe.

Officials have cautioned that while the data is not comprehensive, it indicates the pandemic may have a stronger impact on African-America communities.

Lightfoot earlier joined forces with Chicago's professional sports teams to announce a new campaign called "We're Not Playing," aimed at pushing residents to continue staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot announced the new initiative from Soldier Field, home of the Bears and the Chicago Fire.

"Coming to these parks now would be dangerous and deadly to ourselves and to our city," Lightfoot said.

"This is a disease that doesn't discriminate," she continued. "And young people, I remember back in the day thinking nothing could stop me, that I was invincible. And so we can get credible messengers, like sports athletes who can really reach sports fans, but also young people in particular - that's why we're activating this group of people."

Some of the biggest stars in Chicago sports joined together to share a powerful message on the coronavirus crisis.

So far, Chicago has reported more than 4,600 of the state's 11,256 cases.