Watch Live: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Update on City’s Reopening Plan

Chicagoans are set to learn more about how the city plans to reopen Friday as uncertainty grows over when a third phase will begin.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to "update on the city's reopening framework amid COVID-19," her office said in a release. The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. along with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Lightfoot has been promising further guidance for residents and businesses preparing to reopen in the next phase - even as timing remains unclear.

Lightfoot on Thursday declined to give a "magic date" for when the city would enter phase three, even as the city sits within a region that is on track to reopen under state guidelines as early as May 29.

"The magic date is when we hit our metrics," she said.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to phase three of the state's plan, which includes allowing restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor seating.

"I don't think we're going to be ready by May 29 but my hope is soon in June we're going to be ready," Lightfoot said during a press briefing Thursday, echoing comments from Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who said earlier this week that the city is eyeing June for its next phase of reopening.

"We're really thinking about June because if things keep going the way we are, we'll be in a good place," Arwady said.

Lightfoot also acknowledged that a timeline for reopening the city's lakefront has still not been determined.

"I'm very worried about a spike and a surge in cases when we do open back up," she said. "We're going to work to mitigate against that but having thousands of people along the lakefront will be the surest way to set us back."

Here's a look at the criteria Chicago must meet in order to enter phase three:

• COVID-19 Case Rate (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

o Declining rate of new cases, based on incidence and/or percent positivity

• Severe Outcome Rate (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

o Stable or declining rates of cases resulting in hospitalization, ICU admission, and/or death

• Hospital Capacity Citywide (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

o Hospital beds: <1800 COVID patients

o ICU beds: <600 COVID patients

o Ventilators: <450 COVID patients

• Testing Capacity:

o Test at least 5% of Chicago residents per month

• Testing Percent Positivity Rates (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

o Congregate: <30% positive tests

o Community: <15% positive tests

• Syndromic Surveillance (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

o Declining emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and/or COVID-like illness

• Case Investigation & Contact Tracing:

o Expanded system in place for congregate and community investigations and

contact tracing