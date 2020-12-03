Chicago Winter

Watch Live: Chicago Mayor, City Officials to Discuss Winter Preps

NOTE: Watch the press conference live at 9 a.m. in the player above.

Winter is here and that means city preps are underway to keep residents safe.

Chicago's mayor and other city leaders are slated to "promote the services and resources available to keep residents safe during the winter months" Thursday morning.

The press conference is slated to take place at 9 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

So far, Chicago itself hasn't seen much winter weather, though temperatures have dropped into the 30s and 40s during the day and dipped into the 20s overnight.

