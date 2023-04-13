WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Holds Press Conference

WATCH: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson holds press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can watch Davidson's media availability below.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is holding his end of season press conference ahead of the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The summer is an important and crucial next phase of the rebuild. The Blackhawks traded away players, including franchise icon Patrick Kane, to accumulate assets and draft picks.

The Blackhawks also will finish the season at the bottom of the standings, which increases their odds at a top draft pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft is the Blackhawks first opportunity to draft players for the team of the future.

