Chicago Blackhawks

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Holds Press Conference

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

WATCH: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson holds press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can watch Davidson's media availability below.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is holding his end of season press conference ahead of the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The summer is an important and crucial next phase of the rebuild. The Blackhawks traded away players, including franchise icon Patrick Kane, to accumulate assets and draft picks.

The Blackhawks also will finish the season at the bottom of the standings, which increases their odds at a top draft pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft is the Blackhawks first opportunity to draft players for the team of the future.

Local

Chicago Blackhawks 1 hour ago

Jonathan Toews Set to Play in Final Game With Blackhawks Thursday

Chicago Blackhawks 2 hours ago

Blackhawks Will Not Re-Sign Jonathan Toews, Per GM Kyle Davidson

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us