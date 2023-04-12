Watch: Jarred Kelenic Launches Massive Home Run

Kelenic hits massive home run at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has hit some big home runs so far this season for the team, but he outdid himself with a mammoth shot at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

In the eighth inning of the contest, Kelenic was facing Cubs right-hander Julian Merryweather, and he stepped up to the plate and absolutely unloaded on a fastball, propelling it into the second-tier of the center field bleachers:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Jarred Kelenic just went 482 to dead center at Wrigley. The breakout is finally happening. pic.twitter.com/F1u6Muc658 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 12, 2023

According to Statcast, the home run had an exit velocity of 111.7 miles per hour, and traveled an estimated 482 feet.

That estimation makes it the longest regular-season home run hit at Wrigley Field in the Statcast era, which began in 2015. The previous record-holder had been Javier Baez, who smashed a 481-foot home run against the Cincinnati Reds in Aug. 2018.

Former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras did hit a 491-foot home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2017 National League Championship Series at Wrigley, making that the longest home run at the Friendly Confines during the Statcast era.

On a bigger scale, this is the second-longest home run of the season in the majors, with a 485-foot home run hit by Giancarlo Stanton barely outpacing it.

ESPN Stats and Info also revealed that the home run was the longest hit by a Mariners player since at least 2006.

Ultimately the Mariners were able to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Cubs, winning 5-2 at Wrigley on Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.