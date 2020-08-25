Watch Jacob Blake's Family, Attorneys' Call For Change Following Police Shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake's mother, father, three sisters and attorneys gave impassioned pleas for change Tuesday after Blake was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

They provided updates on Blake's medical condition; gave a list of demands for police, including basic updates on the moments before the shooting; and tearfully spoke of Blake's concern for his family and his children before heading into emergency surgery, fighting for survival.

Watch their full statements in the players below.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, gave a tearful statement Tuesday, thanking those who have come out “in support of my son.”

Julia Jackson, mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made a plea during a Tuesday news conference for Americans to “begin to pray for healing for our nation.” “Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how...

Jacob Blake’s three sisters spoke out about their anger and hurt following the police shooting of their brother, who they said is more worried about his family right now than himself. Blake was rushed into emergency surgery Tuesday. Doctors told his family that he is paralyzed following the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Attorneys for Jacob Blake and his family laid out demands for police in a Tuesday press conference and plans to file a civil lawsuit in the case.