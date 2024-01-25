It's not necessarily the house call a police officer typically makes, but one Kane County Sheriff's officer took it upon himself to complete a food delivery order after the driver was arrested before it was dropped off.

In video posted by the Kane County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Ron Hain said an officer completed the order "to ensure no one went hungry" after they arrested a food delivery driver.

Details on why the driver was arrested weren't immediately released.

The sheriff's office shared Ring camera video showing the officer arriving at a home with a bag of food and handing it to a person inside.

"My deputies always follow through," Hain said.