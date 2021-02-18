Watch: Illinois Experts Answer Your Coronavirus Vaccine Questions

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Watch the one-hour special in the video players below.

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

A panel of top Illinois doctors, medical specialists and insurance and pharmacy experts joined NBC 5's "Vaccinated State" panel to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.