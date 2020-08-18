coronavirus illinois

WATCH: Experts Answer Back-to-School Questions on Remote Learning, Masks, Anxiety and More

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an emergency medicine pediatrician, a child psychologist and an advocate for student athletes talk through the challenges of returning to school during a pandemic.

Watch the NBC 5 Coronavirus Back-to-School Panel Discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in the player above.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, heading back to school looks and feels different this year.

That’s why NBC 5 brought together an emergency medicine pediatrician, a child psychologist and an advocate for student athletes to talk through the challenges of returning to school during a pandemic.

Local

Union Station 3 mins ago

Streets Closed Around Union Station as Police Respond to Potential Suspicious Package

coronavirus illinois 16 mins ago

How Chicago is Preparing for Cold and Flu Season as Pandemic Rages on

Join NBC 5's Lauren Petty for a back-to-school panel discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hear from these experts:

  • Dr. Alison Tothy, associate professor of pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Chicago
  • Dr. Colleen Cicchetti, pediatric psychologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital
  • Joe Trost, student athlete advocate

During the discussion, they will tackle:

  • successful remote learning set-ups
  • the best masks to use in school and mask maintenance
  • where athletics stand right now
  • signs of anxiety and depression to watch out for as kids navigate this new normal

"I think for everyone it's a big sort of take a moment to sort of take a deep breath and say we're going to take this one day at a time,” Dr. Cicchetti said.

"You've heard this phrase a lot in sport: It's 90& mental, 10% physical. Right now it is 90% mental," Trost said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirusback to school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us