WATCH: Experts Answer Back-to-School Questions on Remote Learning, Masks, Anxiety and More

Watch the NBC 5 Coronavirus Back-to-School Panel Discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in the player above.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, heading back to school looks and feels different this year.

That’s why NBC 5 brought together an emergency medicine pediatrician, a child psychologist and an advocate for student athletes to talk through the challenges of returning to school during a pandemic.

Join NBC 5's Lauren Petty for a back-to-school panel discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hear from these experts:

Dr. Alison Tothy, associate professor of pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Chicago

Dr. Colleen Cicchetti, pediatric psychologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital

Joe Trost, student athlete advocate

During the discussion, they will tackle:

successful remote learning set-ups

the best masks to use in school and mask maintenance

where athletics stand right now

signs of anxiety and depression to watch out for as kids navigate this new normal

"I think for everyone it's a big sort of take a moment to sort of take a deep breath and say we're going to take this one day at a time,” Dr. Cicchetti said.

"You've heard this phrase a lot in sport: It's 90& mental, 10% physical. Right now it is 90% mental," Trost said.