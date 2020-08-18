WATCH: Experts Answer Back-to-School Questions on Remote Learning, Masks, Anxiety and More

Watch the NBC 5 Coronavirus Back-to-School Panel Discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in the player above.
As the coronavirus pandemic persists, heading back to school looks and feels different this year.
That’s why NBC 5 brought together an emergency medicine pediatrician, a child psychologist and an advocate for student athletes to talk through the challenges of returning to school during a pandemic.
Local
Join NBC 5's Lauren Petty for a back-to-school panel discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hear from these experts:
- Dr. Alison Tothy, associate professor of pediatric emergency medicine at the University of Chicago
- Dr. Colleen Cicchetti, pediatric psychologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital
- Joe Trost, student athlete advocate
During the discussion, they will tackle:
- successful remote learning set-ups
- the best masks to use in school and mask maintenance
- where athletics stand right now
- signs of anxiety and depression to watch out for as kids navigate this new normal
"I think for everyone it's a big sort of take a moment to sort of take a deep breath and say we're going to take this one day at a time,” Dr. Cicchetti said.
"You've heard this phrase a lot in sport: It's 90& mental, 10% physical. Right now it is 90% mental," Trost said.