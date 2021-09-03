Watch: Deerfield Teacher Greets Students With Personalized Air-Handshakes

Personalized "handshakes" have emerged as fun, COVID-friendly teacher-student greetings, and video from a 5th grade class in Chicago's suburbs proves their teacher has it down pat.

Kelsey Field, a teacher at Wilmot Elementary School in Deerfield, asked each of her students to come up with a special greeting to start the day.

Her goal? To memorize them all.

"Mrs. Field wanted to have a way to connect with her students (while staying COVID safe)," a spokesperson for the school said, adding, "The kids gave her until Labor Day to memorize them all and she nailed it!"

"New school, new grades, new students, new (contactless!) welcome handshakes," Field tweeted. "Students set my goal of Labor Day to memorize it all."

Watch Field's greetings with her class in the video above.