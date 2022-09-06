Watch: Dalen Terry Playfully Shows No Mercy on Bulls' Youth Campers

Terry playfully shows no mercy on Bulls' youth campers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Chicago Bulls drafted Dalen Terry in June, management cited his infectious energy as one of his attractive features.

The rookie guard certainly flashed it during his appearance at the team's inaugural BullsFest, which took place over the weekend on the United Center campus.

The Bulls' social media account posted a video of Terry playfully terrorizing kids who participated in a youth clinic at the Advocate Center, blocking their shots with abandon.

"You think Zach LaVine lets me score?" Terry playfully said after rejecting one shot.

But ultimately, Terry's charm prevailed, imploring the kids to cheer on their own for the reward of him letting them score a basket.

The rook brought his energy to Bulls Fest this weekend! 🤣@DalenTerry | #BullsFest pic.twitter.com/LdaEQgkGre — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 5, 2022

Terry has had a busy offseason in advance of a rookie season which begins later this month with training camp. Following an impressive NBA Summer League showing which ended with a minor hamstring injury, Terry played a game in the Drew League in Los Angeles in August and dropped 56 points during an appearance at Jamal Crawford's "CrawsOver" pro-am in Seattle. Terry's offseason workouts also have landed on social media.

Terry appeared on the Bulls Talk Podcast in June, the day the Bulls formally introduced their draft pick at the Advocate Center. During that podcast, Terry shared some of his passion for the game and expectations for this season.

"I'm confident in myself," Terry said. "You can say what you want. I'm just trying to fit in where I get in. I'm trying to be myself. There's a reason why I'm here. Artūras (Karnišovas) and Marc (Eversley), they know what they drafted. So let's do it."

