WATCH: Dalen Terry Hilariously Tells DeMar DeRozan He's an All-Star

WATCH: Dalen Terry hilariously informs DeRozan he's an All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls' energetic, loud-in-the-face rookie, Dalen Terry, was the first to let DeMar DeRozan know of his second-consecutive selection to the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

And DeRozan's reaction is hilarious.

The moment DeMar found out he officially became a 6x NBA All-Star 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/by3EyCBfy9 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 3, 2023

"I'm mad you came out here and did it!" DeRozan exclaimed jokingly on the floor.

"I should get some water and throw it on your head," Terry said.

The Bulls chose the perfect person to let DeRozan know of his second-consecutive All-Star selection, and his sixth-career nod. Terry did not disappoint.

Well, except maybe for DeRozan.

Jokes aside, DeRozan will join Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton as part of the Eastern Conference reserves. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were named starters last week.

This season, DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 51.1 percent from the field through 47 games.

"It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing, all the things I've accomplished in my career, I can't even lie to you, it's a lot of stuff I still don't believe that I've accomplished being from Compton, California, being through all the stuff I've been through, personal(ly), career-wise, just to still be honored as an All-Star is honoring."

DeRozan earned the same honor last season, in his premiere year with the Bulls. Before that, he hadn't earned an All-Star nod since the 2017-18 season, his last with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

With the Bulls, he has rejuvenated his career and boosted his name back into the prominent NBA conversation. His timeless game, highlighted by patient offense and precise mid-range shots, has helped him stay at an elite level.

For that, he earned the honors of another All-Star nod, adding to his collection of moments he'll never forget, and still can't wrap his head around.

"It means everything," DeRozan said. "Just from me being at the 20,000 point mark, 1,000 games, just everything I've accomplished, I still to this moment don't believe it. I grew up a fan of this game way before it was even possible for me to be in this position. So for me, it's a dream.

"Pretty sure, after the game tonight, as we get this win, I'm gonna lay in bed at some point and be in awe again and reminisce on everything that I've been through in my career."

