WATCH: Cubs' Matt Mervis Records First Hit, First RBI

WATCH: Matt Mervis records first hit, first RBI originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis.
The Cubs rookie notched his first hit and first RBI on Friday, driving in Cody Bellinger on an RBI single.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
The Cubs called up Mervis from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, sending down Edwin Rios in return.
Mervis, 25, went undrafted in 2020 (shortened draft due to Covid-19) but was signed by the Cubs after the draft. In 2021, he played the majority of the season in High-A, batting a lowly .204. He played in Double-A during 2022 and moved up to Triple-A by the season's end.
Local
The Cubs lead the Marlins, 4-1, as of this writing.
Copyright RSN