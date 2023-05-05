WATCH: Cubs' Matt Mervis Records First Hit, First RBI

WATCH: Matt Mervis records first hit, first RBI originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis.

The Cubs rookie notched his first hit and first RBI on Friday, driving in Cody Bellinger on an RBI single.

First major league hit ✅

First major league RBI ✅



Welcome to The Show, @mmervis12! pic.twitter.com/qu2VbC6QNa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 5, 2023

The Cubs called up Mervis from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, sending down Edwin Rios in return.

Mervis, 25, went undrafted in 2020 (shortened draft due to Covid-19) but was signed by the Cubs after the draft. In 2021, he played the majority of the season in High-A, batting a lowly .204. He played in Double-A during 2022 and moved up to Triple-A by the season's end.

The Cubs lead the Marlins, 4-1, as of this writing.

