WATCH: Cody Bellinger Hits First Home Run With Cubs

Cody Bellinger hits first home run with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was held hitless during his first series as a member of the organization, but he quickly changed that with one swing of the bat Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bellinger, who signed a one-year deal with the Cubs over the offseason, stepped up to bat in the first inning with Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson on base, and he promptly staked the Cubs to a 3-0 lead with a home run to right field:

While the lead was short-lived, with the Reds tying the game with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, it surely was a relief for the struggling Bellinger, who was held without a hit in 11 at-bats against the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening series at Wrigley Field.

Bellinger hit 19 long balls in his final season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, with 68 RBI’s to his credit, but also hit just .210, causing the Dodgers to part ways with the former National League MVP.

The home run was the Cubs’ fourth long ball in as many games this season, with Patrick Wisdom collecting a pair during Sunday’s game and Ian Happ hitting the first Cubs home run of the season in Saturday’s loss to the Brewers.



