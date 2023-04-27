Watch: Christopher Morel Blasts Two More Homers in Iowa

Christopher Morel hits two more homers for Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel has been hammering away at Triple-A pitching so far this season in Des Moines, and his home run barrage continued in a big way Thursday.

Morel, sent to the minor leagues to get regular playing game this season, has made the most of that opportunity, as he’s now collected a staggering 10 home runs in just 21 games for the Iowa Cubs, including two in a Thursday game against the Louisville Bats:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For the second time in as many games, Christopher Morel goes deep! 111.6 mph off the bat 🚀 pic.twitter.com/37QNDo6WIF — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 27, 2023

Christopher Morel hits his second home run of the game. He and Jared Young each have two home runs. We have seven home runs as a team. It is the fifth inning. 😎 pic.twitter.com/qWukXHD2H0 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 27, 2023

As of the fifth inning of Thursday’s game, Morel now has 28 hits on the season, 18 of which have gone for extra bases, with 10 home runs, seven doubles and a triple.

His 10 home runs now lead the International League this season.

His OPS has risen to a mind-blowing 1.260, and his batting average is now up to .341 on the season.

He does have 29 strikeouts on the season, including another one in this game, but he’s also drawn 14 walks in 93 plate appearances, and if he can continue to work counts and hit for power, the Cubs may be forced to bring him back sooner than they anticipated.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.