Chicago White Sox Mascot Southpaw Crashes The NBC 5 Morning News

A friendly -- and furry -- fan favorite from the South Side stopped by the NBC 5 studios Wednesday morning.

In honor of the upcoming "Weather Day" at the White Sox game, White Sox Southpaw mascot visited the NBC 5 morning show to learn the weekly weather forecast for Chicago, work in the control room, and well, crash the 6 a.m. newscast.

Weather Day at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for May 4, when the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m.

Pregame activities include an educational presentation for kids and students on the weather from the NBC 5 Storm Team and more.

Ahead of the game, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman will throw out the first pitch. At that time, the weather is expected to be partly sunny, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Thanks for stopping by the studio and getting up early with us Wednesday, Southpaw.