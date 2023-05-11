WATCH: Chicago Bears Post Cinematic Schedule Release Video

WATCH: Bears post cinematic schedule release video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, with the help of WWE's Seth Freakin' Rollins, the Chicago Bears released their schedule for the 2023 season. Check out the video the Bears used to release their slate for the upcoming regular season.

Hot off the grill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NRt0rxhPqR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023

Here is the official schedule for the Bears.

Preseason

vs. Tennessee Titans (TBD)

@ Indianapolis Colts (TBD)

vs. Buffalo Bills (TBD)

Regular season

Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers (9/10 @ 3:25)

Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/17 @ Noon)

Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs (9/24 @ 3:25)

Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos (10/1 @ Noon)

Week 5: @ Washington Commanders (10/5 @ 7:15) (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings (10/15 @ Noon)

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders (10/22 @ Noon)

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Chargers (10/29 @ 7:20)

Week 9: @ New Orleans Saints (11/5 @ Noon)

Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers (11/9 @ 7:15) (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: @ Detroit Lions (11/19 @ Noon)

Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings (11/27 @ 7:15) (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Detroit Lions (12/10 @ Noon)

Week 15: @ Cleveland Browns (TBD)

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals (12/24 @ 3:25)

Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons (12/31 @ Noon)

Week 18: @ Green Bay Packers (TBD)

